Rs 39 crore tax dues collected from 20 locations in Hyderabad

Sleuths of Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Central Tax Officials in a joint operation conducted searches at 20 locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sleuths of Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Central Tax Officials in a joint operation conducted searches at 20 locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday. About Rs 39 crore GST and service tax dues were collected by the officials.

The searched locations belonged to 19 different fields ranging from the film industry, education and banking agents, who have not paid  GST and tax since 2015-16, officials said. It was found that many such firms have joined the GST regime, without clearing service tax dues. Though they had an option to disclose tax dues, they evaded payment. They’ve now paid dues with interest amount.

