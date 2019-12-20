Cops raid Lisbon pub in Hyderabad, 21 women taken into custody for obscene activities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city task force sleuths detained 21 women for obscene activities, and eight staff members including manager and deputy manger of Lisbon Pub in Punjagutta for violations late on Wednesday night. The police raided the pub after receiving a tip-off that skimpily clad women were performing obscene dances at the club.

"When we entered the pub, around 30 women in an intoxicated condition, were involved in indecent activity with male customers. We immediately detained 21 of them. The remaining women ran away from the place," police officials said.

The pub was also in trouble with the cops a few months back, when a woman associated with it was assaulted by other women staff of the pub.

CP warns pubs, hotels not to allow illegal activities

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police commissioner on Thursday conducted a meeting with the owners of pubs and star hotels asking them not to indulge in illegal activities in view of the New year celebrations.

The managements should apply with the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad for permission to hold New Year parties. The conditions are that the pubs should install CCTVs at the entry and exit points. CCTV cameras should also be installed with recording facility in parking areas.

Decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures and words have to be ensured. There should not be any obscenity and nudity in any of the performances, CP warned. No fire arms will be allowed at the venues.

The organisers should ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted in excess of the capacity as this may lead to law and order problem. Organisers of programmes are strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances.