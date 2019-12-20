Develop slip, link roads in Hyderabad on priority basis: Municipal Administration minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, has yet again directed the civic body to prioritise the development of slip roads and link roads to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Rama Rao reviewed the development of slip and link roads at Pragathi Bhavan with civic officials on Thursday. The State has planned 131 slip roads and link roads covering a length of 248 km, of which 23 come under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The GHMC will develop 108 roads, of which 55 stretches, covering a distance of 126 km, will be developed on a priority basis in Phase-1.

GHMC officials informed the minister that detailed project reports, land acquisitions and plans are being prepared for 55 slip and link roads. Road development plans for 40 slip roads have been prepared, officials said. The minister also directed the officials to carry out a feasibility study for developing new corridors in the city to extend and widen roads running under high-tension power lines.

Way towards better roads

KTR reviewed the development of slip and link roads at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. He also directed GHMC officials to carry out a feasibility study to develop new corridors to extend and widen roads running under high-tension power lines.