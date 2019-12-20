Get birth, death certificates only from Hyderabad's Mee Seva Centres

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Birth and death certificates will be issued only at Mee Seva Centres and not at Citizen Service Centres (CSCs), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee decided on Thursday.

However, applications for birth and death certificates will still have to be submitted at CSCs, which are situated in GHMC’s Circle and Zonal offices. The civic body and Mee Seva have agreed to establish Mee Seva sub-centres in GHMC offices to issue birth and death certificate. The sub-centres will be established in all the 16 CSCs in the GHMC Zonal and Circle offices to avoid inconvenience to the public. Data from CSCs will now be delinked.

GHMC officials said birth and death certificates issued by Mee Seva Centers are uniform across the state unlike the certificates issued by GHMC. They said that the exercise was also found to be safer with Mee Seva Centers.

Moreover, in urban local bodies (ULBs) other than GHMC, birth and death certificates are already being issued by Mee Seva Centers.

The disadvantage with GHMC CSCs, officials said, is that if a child is born in a government or private hospital or a person dies in a particular GHMC circle, the parents or relatives have to go to that particular circle to obtain the certificates. Whereas, birth or death certificates can be obtained from any Mee Seva Center in the city.

Presently there are about 700 Mee Seva Centers that are providing services for Civil Registration Services (CRS).