Hyderabad’s techies paid second highest in the country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be seen as an evidence of the thriving IT industry here in the city, professionals from Hyderabad’s IT industry rake in the second highest amount of salary, a survey said.

According to the Randstad Insights Salary Trends report, while Bengaluru retained the tag of highest paying city, the average annual CTC for Hyderabad stood at Rs 5 lakh. Mumbai was a close third at Rs 4.59 lakh per annum.

"Talent with the 'right-fit' skills commands a significant premium over their peers and companies are not constrained by bell curves and averages when it comes to the salary structure for professionals with in-demand skills, evidenced by the findings of this report," Randstad India MD & CEO Paul Dupuis said.

The report also said that professionals from IT industry commanded the highest average annual CTC at junior level with Rs 4.96 lakh and at senior level with Rs 35.84 lakh.

Randstad identified digital marketers as the most paid with an average annual CTC of Rs 35.65 lakh. The report also highlighted the ‘Hot Jobs for 2019’ that showcased roles that are in strong demand across industries. They are compliance specialists, who earn an annual CTC of Rs 31.09 lakh followed by python specialists (CTC Rs 20.24 lakh), hadpop specialists at Rs 19.01 lakh and specialist doctors with a CTC of Rs 18.01 lakh.