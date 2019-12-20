IIT-Hyderabad CfHE Fellow launches nation’s first ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ clinic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) Fellow Jignesh Patel has launched a ‘Vaccination on Wheels Clinic’ in Pune recently, in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to a press release from IIT-H, the one-year residential healthcare entrepreneurship programme at CfHE, IIT Hyderabad, helped Jignesh Patel to understand the gaps in the vaccine delivery model from close quarters and identify various issues faced by diverse stakeholders, primarily from infants/caregivers/parents in getting vaccinated.

The clinic will go to schools, colleges and corporates to conduct vaccination camps at their doorsteps, with the aim of providing low-cost vaccination service to the low-income groups in society.

Professor Renu John, Co-Head, CfHE, and Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This is a unique programme that works hand-in-hand with the government to cover the last mile in delivering vaccines to people of all strata of the society.”

“We have taken this mission to support the society in getting children fully immunised as per the WHO and IAP standards for children who are taking vaccination from government centres,” said Patel.