Motivate voters to enrol names: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar

Published: 20th December 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar (Photo| Twitter/ @GHMCOnline)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with political parties on the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2020 for Hyderabad district on Thursday.

In a bid to prepare healthy electoral rolls, the Commissioner requested the representatives of political parties to motivate citizens to get their names, age and address verified and encourage eligible voters who are not yet registered.

He also requested them to submit their suggestions to civic officials in rectifying the electoral rolls. He instructed civic officials to conduct a meeting with political parties on December 20 and give the details of draft electoral rolls and nagari maps to the them.  

