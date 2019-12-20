Home Cities Hyderabad

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad gets winter-ready

Zoo Curator N Kshitija said among the various measures taken because of the winter season include room heaters in the night houses of all big cats including tiger, jaguar, cheetah, leopard and lion.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:28 AM

One horned male rhinoceros, Ramu at the Nehru Zoological Park

One horned male rhinoceros, Ramu at the Nehru Zoological Park| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura has made an array of arrangements as part of its regular maintenance for the winter season, said a media release by the zoo on Thursday.

Zoo Curator N Kshitija said among the various measures taken because of the winter season include room heaters in the night houses of all big cats including tiger, jaguar, cheetah, leopard and lion and also in the night houses of primates including sacred baboon, olive baboon, chimpanzee and lion-tailed macaque. Small monkeys are provided with small wooden boxes with dry paddy straw and a room heater in the night house.

Further, all night houses of carnivores are covered with gunny bags to protect from the cool air and all bird night houses are covered partially with a green cloth to protect the birds from winter waves. Also, the bird night houses are provided with nest boxes particularly in the enclosures of macaws and cockatoos.

The night houses of reptiles are provided with dry leaves, bulbs and small pots to protect them from cold wind. The mouse deer breeding centre is covered with a green cloth on the outside and are provided with dry paddy straw.

In the nocturnal animal house, the air-conditioning has been stopped for a period from November to January. All the carnivore night houses are provided with wooden planks to avoid cramps in the foot. Animals are also provided with vitamin B-Complex supplements.

Animals also given vitamin B-complex

