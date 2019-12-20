Secunderabad Cantonment Board polls: Wards 2, 5, 7 reserved for women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the upcoming Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elections, officials conducted a lucky draw on Thursday to finalise the wards that will be reserved for women representatives. For this election, wards 2, 5 and 6 have been reserved for women candidates.

The forthcoming elections will be held in February 2020. The Ministry of Defence had recently passed an order to conduct elections in 56 Cantonment boards across India

In the lucky draw conducted on Thursday, wards 1, 3, 4 and 7 were reserved for candidates from the general category and ward 8 was reserved for representatives from ST/SC category. Incidentally, this is the third term when ward 8 has been reserved for candidates from SC/ST category. In the last election, wards 3, 4, and 7 were reserved for women candidates.

T Arun Joyti (40) who will be contesting from ward 5, said, "I am extremely happy that ward 5 got selected for women category. The draw system gives women a fair opportunity to take part in our election system."