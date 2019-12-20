Those switching to violence are enemies of anti-CAA movement: Asaduddin Owaisi

By ANI

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the violence that took place during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and was of the view that agitations should be held peacefully.

"It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained," Owaisi said

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.