Contractor arrested for raping labourer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A plumbing contractor was arrested by the Keesara police on Friday for allegedly raping a construction worker. The accused has been identified as a person named Galipally Narsaiah. According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

The accused person took the woman to a construction site in Godhumakunta village by promising her that he will provide her some cement-filling job, the police said and added that after reaching the site, he forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her. The victim, who worked at a labour adda in Neredmet, was waiting near the adda to go home after the day’s work when the contractor approached her for the work. Keesara police told the media that Narsaiah has been sent to judicial remand.