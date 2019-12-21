Home Cities Hyderabad

Fusion food rules

The cafe which opened in January went on a hiatus to come back reloaded with new elements in its decor and a fusion food menu.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : You still have no solid plans for the upcoming long weekend, but want to travel? Enchante, the relaunched cafe in Film Nagar, offers solace in the form of its travel-themed interiors. The cafe which opened in January went on a hiatus to come back reloaded with new elements in its decor and a fusion food menu.

“We have done up the open space with carpet grass, wooden high stools, and colorful flyers that remind you of being on the deck of a ship,” says Mahesh Tibrewal, one of the partners of the cafe. From a display wall with framed photos of cities we all want to visit, suitcases decked up on a wall as a decor element, aqua blue wooden furniture and a wall with clocks of different time zones, all transport into this cafe which goes with the tagline, a must for wanderlust.

“Soon, we will be adding the specialities of every global city in the world so that our guests can go on a world trip sitting right here,” quips Mahesh. The cafe which is currently busy with its Christmas cakes and gift hampers has added fusion food to its menu. “Mumbai masala risotto, potato popcorn and Motichoor Cold Cheesecake are the hot favourites,” says Sanjay Tripathi, Vice President. 

The Mumbai Masala Risotti, hot, spicy and mushy with a sprinkling of herbs definitely falls under comfort food. Potato popcorn, like bhajias with a global touch, thanks to the cornflour layer, is something Hyderabadis would love along with their tea. The last one was like Lucknow meeting Rome. While the first layer was a burst of yellow and silver foil and strongly sweet, the next layer of cheese was smooth and melt-in-the-mouth. 

The cafe has a wide range of coffees, designer teas and special mojitos (Sizzling Lady and Morning Dew etc). Desserts, however, are what Enchante takes pride in. For the festive season, they have gift hampers with cookies, chocolates, dry fruits and breads.

TAGS
Fusion food Enchante Film Nagar
