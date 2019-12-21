GHMC to stop free water tankers to Hyderabad outskirts from Dec 31

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Free water tanker supplies to peripheral areas of Greater Hyderabad will be stopped by the GHMC from December 31. These free tankers were allegedly being misused by some corporators.

The GHMC supplies 325 to 350 free water tankers to the peripheral circles of Kukatpally, Uppal, Kapra, L B Nagar, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Gaddianaram, Patancheru and Qutubullapur on a daily basis.

But such an arrangement would be stopped from December 31 as per the understanding reached between GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) during September this year.The GHMC has written a letter to the Water Board Managing Director M Dana Kishore informing him about the decision of stopping free water tanker supplies to the outskirts of the city from this month-end. Presently, drinking water to these peripheral areas and within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits is being supplied by the Water Board.

GHMC officials alleged that local corporators in connivance with tanker operators and officials are diverting the free water tankers for other commercial purposes. The GHMC planned to stop supply free water tankers from September itself. However, many corporators opposed the move and brought pressure on Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to keep the proposal on hold. The Mayor decided to extend the facility by the three months (December 31, 2019). Officials told Express that GHMC free water tankers will no longer ply in the city outskirts from this month-end.

‘Distribution system strengthened’

Officials said that water distribution system in peripheral circles like LB Nagar, Gaddiannaram, Kukatpally, Kapra, Quthbullapur, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Patancheru has been strengthened with the financial support of `1,900 crore from the State government