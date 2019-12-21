Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case: HC calls for fresh post-mortem on bodies of accused

HC wants independent medical board comprising forensic experts from New Delhi to perform procedure; asks govt why it is shying away from fresh post-mortem

Published: 21st December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A fresh post-mortem on the bodies of the four accused in Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case appears certain. A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday proposed to issue an order for fresh post-mortem on the bodies (preserved at Gandhi hospital) by an independent medical board comprising forensic experts from New Delhi and then to hand over them to their families. 

The accused were killed in an alleged police encounter in the wee hours of December 6 at Chatanpally in Shadnagar, who were allegedly involved in rape and murder of Disha on November 27.  “It is for the commission appointed by the Supreme Court to find out the truth, and as far as this Court is concerned, we are confined to the aspect of ‘collection of evidence’.  The Supreme Court has directed this Court to pass appropriate orders for collection of evidence,’’ the bench noted.

Advocate General BS Prasad while opposing the proposal, told the court that Telangana has efficient forensic science laboratory (FSL) doctors and if the court wants second autopsy, it should keep in view that FSL doctors from Telangana also be a part of the forensic team from Delhi.After hearing the AG submissions, the bench said, “We are not doubting the efficiency of Telangana FSL doctors, but we want to make sure that the evidence is convincing.  The court finds no reason as to why the Telangana government is shying away from re-postmortem.”

The bench was passing these observations in a PIL taken up based on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice by social and civil rights activists seeking judicial intervention into the alleged encounter of the  accused. The Apex Court, in its order passed in the petition filed by K Sajaya and other women activists, has directed the petitioners to approach the High Court for collection of evidence and that the high court may pass appropriate orders thereon.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench said that the court was told that the bodies of the accused were decomposing and the hospital was finding it difficult to preserve them further. At this stage, the AG pointed out that the petitioners have not sought such a relief before the Supreme Court, hence there was no need for the high court to grant them such relief.  

The bench said that the Apex Court has directed the High Court to pass appropriate orders for collection of evidence. “Even such a relief is not being sought, it is for this court to decide how to collect that evidence. This Court in its wisdom feels that the second postmortem should be done,’’ the bench said.When the AG sought a day’s time to file counter affidavit, the bench posted the matter to Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case Telangana High Court fresh post mortem police encounter
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp