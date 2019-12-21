Manomanthana by artiste Srividya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Prominent danseuse Srividya Angara Sinha will present her solo, thematic Kuchipudi dance production called ‘Manomanthana’ on December 26 at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Baghlingampally, from 6:30 pm. This 67-min production is based on the kritis of Sri Thyagaraja – foremost amongst the Carnatic classical trinity. Srividya says: “11 kritis of the saint-poet have been used, interwoven with poetry and prose in English that I’ve scripted myself. Manomanthana has received positive reviews wherever it has been presented thus far.

Manthana is a Sanskrit term used to depict the act of churning. When prefixed with Mano, it becomes the stirring of and within the mind; an intense, and concentrated movement of thought that upon reaching a crescendo, yields the object of desire.” Vidushi Ranjani Sivakumar Siddareddy (vocals), Vidwan G Gurumurthy (Mridangam), Vidwan DV Prasanna Kumar (Nattuvangam), Vidwan Jayaram Kikkeri (flute), Vidwan Pradesh Achar (violin), Vidwan Somashekhar Jois (Konnakkol), and Vidwan Akash Parva (keyboard and effects) will be on board too.