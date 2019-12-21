‘Mind is the most powerful medicine’

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD : “I do not advise medicines to people who seek therapy,” says Sangeetha Kosuru a psychologist from the city who has been awarded Rashtriya Gaurav Award, 2019 and South India Women Achiever Award, 2019 for her contribution to psychology. Her specialisation is mind therapy combined with coaching and counselling.

She shares, “Human mind is the most powerful device to bring any kind of change if programmed properly. It acts as the best medicine more powerful than any other remedy.” Her clinic is in Sri Nagar colony where she offers consultation after an appointment is scheduled. She adds, “We all are stuck in a groove somewhere or the other thanks to the programming done to our minds when we are little children.

The basic brain formation happens between 0-7 years of age and that largely decides your personality. We have to keep this inner child happy. It’s the unresolved issues which create all the troubles.That’s where, we as mental health professionals chip in, offering coaching and counselling together.”

