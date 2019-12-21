New single-window system for building permits: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will soon introduce a new building permission system in the State to simplify procedures, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao has said.Speaking at a workshop for Town Planning officials here on Friday, the minister said that the State government is making efforts to simplify the approval process for building permissions.

The permissions will be issued on the lines of TS-iPASS providing single-window clearances for industries. This new system will be implemented as a part of the new Municipal Act, he said, adding it will change the perception of the people towards town planning department in the State.

KTR said the new system is being introduced to provide better services to citizens and also make the approval system transparent, efficient and hassle-free.As per the new system, the applicants will be able to commence construction of their buildings after submitting their applications along with self-declaration. Self-declaration forms can be used if an applicant is constructing a building within 600 yards, and if it exceeds 600 yards, they can receive permissions through the single-window system. In case of any violation of norms, the Town Planning department officials will not only demolish the structure but will also initiate legal action against those involved in illegal construction.