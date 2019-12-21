Students turn food entrepreneurs

Ankita Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Winter is all about festivals and food. Pioneer Institute of Hotel Management and Trinity College of Hotel Management has come up with their third edition of Winter Food Carnival and it is on till December 22. “Earlier, we used to have Christmas-themed food carnivals, but we changed the theme this year to attract more customers. This event belongs to the students. They set up stalls, make menus, and turn into food entrepreneurs,” said Nitin Prakash, culinary director of PIHM.

The students put up the stalls with their own investments and some of them dressed according to the theme of their stalls. In the Arabian stall, people put on sherwanis, whereas in the South Indian stall, the students wore dhotis and shirts. In the 10 stalls that were out up there, items ranging from sandwich, pasta, pancakes, kebabs and seafood were available.

“The stall that sells the most will be announced as the winner of the carnival on the last day,” said one of the students of Trinity College of Hotel Management. The chief guest, chef Puneet Mehta, said, “Remember you are heading towards the kitchen and here, the most important tool is a knife. How do you sharpen the knife? You rub it on the rough surface. Similarly, life rubs you on the rough surface to get the shine out of you. All the best!”