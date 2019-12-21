Home Cities Hyderabad

Students turn food entrepreneurs

The students put up the stalls with their own investments and some of them dressed according to the theme of their stalls.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Ankita Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Winter is all about festivals and food. Pioneer Institute of Hotel Management and Trinity College of Hotel Management has come up with their third edition of Winter Food Carnival and it is on till December 22. “Earlier, we used to have Christmas-themed food carnivals, but we changed the theme this year to attract more customers. This event belongs to the students. They set up stalls, make menus, and turn into food entrepreneurs,” said Nitin Prakash, culinary director of PIHM.

The students put up the stalls with their own investments and some of them dressed according to the theme of their stalls. In the Arabian stall, people put on sherwanis, whereas in the South Indian stall, the students wore dhotis and shirts. In the 10 stalls that were out up there, items ranging from sandwich, pasta, pancakes, kebabs and seafood were available.

“The stall that sells the most will be announced as the winner of the carnival on the last day,” said one of the students of Trinity College of Hotel Management. The chief guest, chef Puneet Mehta, said, “Remember you are heading towards the kitchen and here, the most important tool is a knife. How do you sharpen the knife? You rub it on the rough surface. Similarly, life rubs you on the rough surface to get the shine out of you. All the best!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food entrepreneurs
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp