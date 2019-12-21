Home Cities Hyderabad

Two murders in a span of 24 hours at Mailardevpally

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man was brutally murdered by a group of unknown persons at Mailardevpally in Cyberabad on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man was brutally murdered by a group of unknown persons at Mailardevpally in Cyberabad on Thursday night. According to the police, the victim, identified as Sayyad Ahmed belonging to Owaisi hills in the city, was attacked with a butcher’s knife and iron rods. The police suspect an old enmity between the victim and the accused persons to be the motive. 

Meanwhile, what makes the incident horrifying is that this is the second murder to have happened at Mailardevpally in a span of 24 hours. On Wednesday night, a cab driver was also murdered at the same place over a financial dispute.

According to police, Ahmad worked as a watchman at a scrap godown and he was on his duty when three unidentified persons attacked and stabbed him. Inquiries revealed that Ahmad and his neighbor Kala Baba had disputes over some petty issues in the past and the police suspect that Kala Baba’s associates are behind the act.

