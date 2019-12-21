Home Cities Hyderabad

WE Hub, Startup India to help woman entrepreneurs in Telangana

Through WE Hub, the Telangana women entrepreneurship ecosystem will conduct 10 workshops to promote women entrepreneurship. 

IT Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with women entrepreneurs at the WE Hub in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Women Entrepreneurs (WE) Hub announced on Friday to join hands with Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to promote women entrepreneurship in the state.  The two have joined hands to launch Startup India’s flagship program Women Rise Together program in Telangana (WING). Under this program, We Hub in collaboration with DPIIT and other foreign and local investors aims to provide support to 500 women start-ups from the State. 

 KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Telangana, who was present at the launch said “A lot of societal barriers have impeded the growth of women entrepreneurs in the country. Of the total women population of 48 per cent in the country, only 14 percent of them today are women entrepreneurs.”  “Beside promoting these women start-ups, we have also decided to support these selected start-ups with a total fund of `15 crore and grants of `125 lakh to `1 crore,” said KTR.

Through WE Hub, the Telangana women entrepreneurship ecosystem will conduct 10 workshops to promote women entrepreneurship.  Talking about how the partnership will help women entrepreneurs, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Department of IT, said, “Telangana has been at the forefront of bringing in policies and initiatives for women participation and building ecosystem enablers like WE Hub.

This partnership will empower the culture of promoting women entrepreneurship and creating a thriving ecosystem for women-led businesses in Telangana.”  In a statement, Anil Agrawal, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, “WING programme will support women entrepreneurs with a suite of benefits like incubation, mentorship and investment opportunities.”

