Home Cities Hyderabad

127 graduate from Dundigal’s AFA

The 204th batch of Flying Cadets graduated from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday.

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Graduating cadets display their rifle-handling skills at the Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy(AFA) on Saturday in Dundigal

Graduating cadets display their rifle-handling skills at the Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy(AFA) on Saturday in Dundigal | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 204th batch of Flying Cadets graduated from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday. The 127 graduating cadets to the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF) included 21 women officers. This year, however, only one woman fighter pilot, Arti Tomar, graduated from AFA. Tomar, an electronics and communication engineer from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is the ninth women fighter pilot to graduate from the academy. 

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, was the reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade. Speaking at the event, Bhadauria said, “The next decade is likely to witness a change in warfare tactics, for which our young officers have been adequately trained.” hadauria inducted the graduating flight cadets with the ‘Wings and Brevets’ and also conferred the President’s Commission on them. 

The graduation parade saw a spectacular performance by the air warrior drill team along with an aerobatic display by ‘Sarang’, the helicopter display team of the IAF. IAF’s skydiving team ‘Akash Ganga’ painted a tricolour and in front of the audience. Combat training at AFA is gender neutral. Both men and women need to be trained equally, said an IAF official from the academy.   “By adding a gender-specific course we would be only discriminating our women cadets,” said the official.Tomar said, “We are not given any gender-specific training as we are as equal to our male counterparts.” S Choudhary, , who completed her training as a Transporter Flying officer, said, “Our commanding officers ensured we are not treated any different from men.” 

Age-old joy of letter-writing continues at academy

As the cadets at AFA are not allowed use of phones during their course, letters were the only mode of communication between them and their families. In the age of digital communication, both families and the cadets recall how receiving a letter was an emotional experience for them.

“We get to make a call to our family and friends once a week and that too for a limited time. Hence, most of us relied on the time-tested method of writing letters to communicate with our family. It was a bitter-sweet experience to write letters and then eagerly wait for a response,” said Flight Officer Har Raj Bopari from Pune, Maharashtra.

The newly commissioned officers say that the tradition of writing letters will continue in the academy.  “It was more than a week and we had not spoken to her, but my joy knew no bounds when I received a three-page letter from my daughter, said father of a flight officer, Shweta Choudhary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Force Academy 204th batch of Flying Cadets Indian Air Force
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp