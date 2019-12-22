Home Cities Hyderabad

Change e-mail passwords often, advise cyber crime wing cops

They should have alphabets, symbols & numbers, say experts; two-step verification also helpful to boost security

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Not changing e-mail passwords for a long time could cost you. In a recent case detected by the Cyber Crime wing of Rachakonda police, a private firm which was supplying material to a defence establishment in the city, had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore. The e-mail password, which was not changed for months together, was used by an employee, who colluded with the accused. They prepared fake e-mail IDs and started correspondence with the defence establishment. Experts suggest passwords should be changed more frequently and it should be a combination of alphabets, symbols and numbers.

ACP Cyber Crimes, S Harinath of Rachakonda Commissionerate said while changing passwords is a safe practice for all users, it is more important in case of organisations and industries, where multiple persons have access to official e-mails. “In addition, two-step verification procedures will also help in preventing your accounts from being misused,” he said.

In the recent case, the firm owner had given access to the e-mail and password to an employee. As he was with the firm for close to a decade, the owner never suspected him. In addition, the password was not changed for a very long time. But a railway guard who had a grudge against the owner over financial issues, trapped the trusted employee and obtained the official e-mail ID and passwords. Using these, he created a fake e-mail ID and started corresponding with the clients. As the correspondence was defamatory in nature, the firm was blacklisted and incurred losses to the tune of `1.50 crore.

Police suggest that in such instances, the access should be with one individual only and arrangements should be made so that this would facilitate transactions. Besides, this should be kept confidential from other employees. While for firms, it is related to business, individuals have to be careful as sensitive information is stored in the mail now. So changing passwords frequently and having two-step verification process is always safer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
email passwords Cyber Crime wing Rachakonda police
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp