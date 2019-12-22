Cyberabad cops issue rules for New Year parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police have asked people not to ask strangers for help during the New Year’s celebrations. If it is an emergency, people have been asked to dial for an ambulance or police instead. Police have asked party organisers to strictly follow rules for safety of citizens and also instructed them to arrange for vehicles to drop participants home after the party.

Meanwhile Rachakonda Police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that all new year events should be organised between 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed from 10pm on December 31 to 5am of January 1, except for passengers bound to and from the airport.

They have warned all star hotels, resorts and farmhouses of strict action if any violation is reported.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar made it clear that all new year events should be organised only after prior permission from the police.