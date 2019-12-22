Evening OP services at Nature Cure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nature Cure Hospital will now be able to cater to more number of patients with Health Minister Etala Rajender announcing funding of Rs 6 crore for the hospital. Speaking at the ninth meeting of Governing Council of Telangana State Yogashayana Parishad, Etala said that the state health department has decided to start out-patient services in the evening as well, in addition to the morning shift. The hospital will also have a fertility centre.

“We will also start post-graduate courses from 2021. Nature Cure is one of the biggest naturopathy hospitals in the country. The development of the hospital will cost an estimated `6 crore, which we have decided to sanction.

Naturopathy, Unani, homeopathy and Ayurvedic medical treatments are greatly appreciated. In Telangana, we are taking steps to bring back the traditional glory of Indian traditional medicine,” the minister said while addressing the gathering.