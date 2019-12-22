Home Cities Hyderabad

HMRL asked to clear debris along Metro route

GHMC commissioner, during the monthly convergence meeting said that the debris left unattended on the roadside was narrowing the carriage way and obstructing free flow of traffic in the city.

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (EPS| R Satish Babu)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed officials from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to remove the construction and other debris accumulated along the Metro route stretching from Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS), in addition to repairing the bus shelters that were damaged during the construction of the Metro rail. GHMC commissioner, during the monthly convergence meeting held here on Saturday, said that the debris left unattended on the roadside was narrowing the carriage way and obstructing free flow of traffic in the city. 

The commissioner also asked officials present in the meeting to resume road works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

800 new bus shelters

The GHMC would set up 800 new bus shelters with cantilever design so that they don’t disturb pedestrians on the footpath. It will also relocate 400 bus shelters that were removed during Metro works in the city. 

Out of the 135 link roads proposed, 55 would be ready within six months. To sort out traffic related issues, the commissioner has asked to appoint a nodal officer from the traffic wing to coordinate with other departments.Meanwhile, the traffic police present in the meeting said that in Hitec City, several trees needed to be relocated for the road-laying works. The commissioner instructed the GHMC officials to negotiate with NGOs and citizen groups for the relocation of trees. Further, the commissioner asked the Electricity Department officials to remove electric poles that are obstructing traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Metro route debris clearance along Metro route Jubilee Bus Stand Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp