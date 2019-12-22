HMRL asked to clear debris along Metro route

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed officials from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to remove the construction and other debris accumulated along the Metro route stretching from Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS), in addition to repairing the bus shelters that were damaged during the construction of the Metro rail. GHMC commissioner, during the monthly convergence meeting held here on Saturday, said that the debris left unattended on the roadside was narrowing the carriage way and obstructing free flow of traffic in the city.

The commissioner also asked officials present in the meeting to resume road works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

800 new bus shelters

The GHMC would set up 800 new bus shelters with cantilever design so that they don’t disturb pedestrians on the footpath. It will also relocate 400 bus shelters that were removed during Metro works in the city.

Out of the 135 link roads proposed, 55 would be ready within six months. To sort out traffic related issues, the commissioner has asked to appoint a nodal officer from the traffic wing to coordinate with other departments.Meanwhile, the traffic police present in the meeting said that in Hitec City, several trees needed to be relocated for the road-laying works. The commissioner instructed the GHMC officials to negotiate with NGOs and citizen groups for the relocation of trees. Further, the commissioner asked the Electricity Department officials to remove electric poles that are obstructing traffic.