Speed up Moazzam Jahi Market renovation, GHMC told

When the officials informed Arvind Kumar that designs for the signages were ready, he asked them to include shop numbering also as part of signages so that they have a uniform pattern.

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar inspects restoration works of MJ Market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to expedite the renovation works at Moazzam Jahi Market and firm up timelines as the first phase of works are in the final stages of completion. He along with other GHMC officials went round the market on Saturday and inspected the progress of works. He asked the officials to ensure that the footpath around the corridors were laid in a uniform manner. 

The lime mortar unit inside the market should be immediately shifted, he said adding flooring of the entire area, restoration of heritage taps, street furniture and lighting should be taken up at the earliest.  The water board officials informed him that the water and sewerage works were completed.  

When the officials informed Arvind Kumar that designs for the signages were ready, he asked them to include shop numbering also as part of signages so that they have a uniform pattern.  A stone encryption outside the market explaining the history of the market should be put up, he said.
He asked officials to construct a modern mutton market by incorporating suggestions of veterinary officials.
 

