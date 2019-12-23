Three IAS officials transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The General Administration Department issued transfer orders of a few IAS officers on Sunday.

The Director of Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Land Acquisition Pamela Satpathy has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) whereas, Sub Collector of Khammam Anuraag Jayanti has been transferred as the Commissioner of Khammam Municipal Corporation.

The Collector and District Magistrate of Mulugu Narayana Reddy has been transferred as the Collector and District Magistrate of Nizamabad. The Collector and District Magistrate of Bhupalpally district V Venkateswarlu, meanwhile, has been given full additional charge of Mulugu district, in view of the transfer of Reddy.