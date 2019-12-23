GHMC to set up six more night shelters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With night temperatures dipping as winter has set in, shelter homes in Greater Hyderabad were found to be inadequate for accommodating homeless poor and migrant citizens. There are 15 shelter homes in the twin cities which can accommodate around 530 inmates. Presently 490-495 homeless have been using the facility mostly during night times.

As the numbers are going to swell in the next few days, the GHMC has decided to establish six more temporary shelter homes, each one in six GHMC zones. Of the 15 shelter homes, 11 belong to men and the remaining four for women.

Instructions have been issued by GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to the all the Zonal Commissioners to set up temporary shelter homes. If necessary, community halls could also be used to ensure that the poor and the homeless have a roof over their heads to protect them from the chill during nights.

“The main objective is to see that no one is left out in the cold on the streets. They can go to shelter homes where there are mattresses, woollen blankets and other facilities,” GHMC officials told Express.