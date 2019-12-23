Hyderabad vet rape: AIIMS team performs re-postmortem on four accused, families perform last rites

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-member forensic experts team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which arrived at the Gandhi Hospital here on Monday amidst tight security conducted re-postmortem on the bodies of the four slain accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case.

The re-postmortem was done in pursuance of a directive by the Telangana High Court.

After arriving at the Gandhi Hospital, the team first inquired with the kin of the deceased if they had any doubts or wanted any clarifications.

The kin later identified each body before the team began re-postmortem.

The family members of the accused were asked to wait in the forensic department itself as the doctors performed the examination in a separate cabin.

In the evening, after completion of the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members, who took them to their native places in ambulances that the hospital provided and performed the last rites after reaching their respective destinations.

The AIIMS forensic team comprised Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensics department at AIIIMS, Dr Abhishek Yadav, Dr Adarsh Kumar and Dr Varun Chandra.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar, speaking to newsmen later, said that the AIIMS team had asked for a video camera and computer to record the procedure and findings of the re-postmortem, which were provided to them.

“The report on the re-postmortem along with the video, in a CD and in a pen-drive, will be submitted to the High Court soon,” he said.

Kumar said that Gandhi Hospital was not involved in the re-postmortem and that the AIIMS team returned to New Delhi after completing the procedure.

When contacted, Dr Sudhir Gupta said, “We have conducted an autopsy on all the four bodies, took X-rays and video-graphed the procedure. Awaiting report on certain biological evidences for giving opinion on re-postmortem,” he said.