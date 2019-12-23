Home Cities Hyderabad

Mangoes sweet for environment too, says study

Ganeshmurthy says that they urge the administrations to promote such horticulture which will not only cater to the people’s food demand but will also help in carbon sequestration.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mango trees, Mangoes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s mango orchards have absorbed around 24.2 million tonnes (mt) of carbon dioxide (CO2), equivalent to CO2 emissions from almost nine coal-fuelled power plants annually, in the last 25 years, revealed a recent study. Scientists say as forest are disappearing due to rampant urbanisation, the State should plant more such mango orchards to tackle CO2 emissions.

CO2, which is emitted by vehicles, power plants and through other human activities, has a serious impact on global warming. The study, done by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, has found that India is among the leading nations that benefit from mango orchards absorbing CO2.

The first-of-its-kind study in the country collated carbon pool data (soil carbon stocks, litter, and weed biomass carbon) and data on absorption of CO2 by mango orchards in India. The study revealed that after Andhra Pradesh, Telangana’s mango orchards have absorbed the highest amount of CO2 in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (35.58mt), Karnataka (29.57 mt), and Odisha (21.07mt). Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the maximum area under mango cultivation (5.13 lakh hectares) in India.

Lead author of the paper GN Ganeshmurthy said while an orchard cannot be replaced by a natural eco-system like a forest, they should, however, be promoted as they provide food and add to the green cover, which helps in bringing down greenhouses emission.

Dr GV Ramanjanjyalu, executive director of Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, Hyderabad, told Express, “Mango has the longest life-cycle as compared to other fruit-bearing trees including citrus, gauava and papaya. All plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it. However, as mango trees have a larger surface area compared to other fruit-bearing trees, they absorb more CO2 than other trees.”

Ganeshmurthy says that they urge the administrations to promote such horticulture which will not only cater to the people’s food demand but will also help in carbon sequestration and improve soil health.

The study says that apart from mango, other fruits trees like apple, citrus, guava, sapota, also sequester high amount of CO2. The study calculated carbon equivalence using the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangoes Agriculture Research
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp