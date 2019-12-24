Ditch the metro queue in Hyderabad, book tickets on app, scan QR codes at the gates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commuters on the Hyderabad Metro can now book tickets on the MakeMyTrip (MMT) app or website and receive a Quick Response (QR) code that can be scanned at the station’s entry gates.

MMT, in collaboration with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LMRHL), launched the facility on Monday. More than four lakh commuters that use the Hyderabad Metro will now be able to book single and return journey tickets on the MMT app or website.

Soon, commuters will also be able to book trip passes and store value pass on MMT’s website and app.

Additionally, commuters will also be able to book six tickets in a single transaction and share the QR codes of the six tickets with other riders on WhatsApp; a functionality introduced for the first time in the history of Indian metro e-ticket booking system.

The system will initially be operational at 20 stations in the city and by the end of January 2020, the feature will be rolled out across all 49 stations.

Speaking on the occasion, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL said, “With the launch of the QR code-based ticketing on Hyderabad Metro, we have taken a step towards creating urban mobility solutions that are future-ready. We believe that by offering these tech-powered solutions, we are going to serve the transit needs of commuters more efficiently.”