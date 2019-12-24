GST fine over technical lapse, says Apollo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, was fined Rs 50,000 by GST sleuths for not raising an invoice (bills) for an amount of Rs 200 they collect as registration fee from patients, hospital officials on Monday clarified that it was fined for a technical lapse, which has been rectified.

A hospital official, in a statement, said, “All money received from our patients are duly accounted for and reflected in our returns.

The penalty of Rs 50,000 is merely for a technical lapse for not including the GST number in the registration receipts. This has been rectified.”

