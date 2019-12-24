Home Cities Hyderabad

HC directs GHMC to prevent encroachment of Niyaz Khana

HC issued notices to the government, GHMC, Telangana Waqf Board chief executive officer and others concerned for filing counter affidavit in four weeks on the issue.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Syed Azgar stated that the alleged encroachments and demolition of the heritage building at Darulshifa is because of collusion of interested persons with the authorities concerned.

Syed Azgar stated that the alleged encroachments and demolition of the heritage building at Darulshifa is because of collusion of interested persons with the authorities concerned.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GHMC commissioner and Charminar circle deputy commissioner to take steps to prevent further encroachment of religious heritage building Ashoorkhana Peerla Chavadi (Niyaz Khana) at Darulshifa in the city.

HC issued notices to the government, GHMC, Telangana Waqf Board chief executive officer and others concerned for filing counter affidavit in four weeks on the issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order in a taken up PIL case based on a letter addressed to the High Court by local resident Syed Azgar Hussain on the subject property. 

Syed Azgar stated that the alleged encroachments and demolition of the heritage building at Darulshifa is because of collusion of interested persons with the authorities concerned. The interested persons have filed a building application at GHMC town planning section, Charminagar circle, by misrepresenting the ownership and filing misconstrued information though the Ashoorkhana, including Azarkhana Zohra and a mosque, are notified Wakf institutions as published in AP Gazette in 1989 and also governed by the Nizams Trust Deeds Validation Act, 1950. He urged HC to direct respondent authorities to safeguard said Ashoorkhana. When the matter came up for hearing, the bench issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Waqf Board Raghvendra Singh Chauhan
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp