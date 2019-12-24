HC directs GHMC to prevent encroachment of Niyaz Khana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GHMC commissioner and Charminar circle deputy commissioner to take steps to prevent further encroachment of religious heritage building Ashoorkhana Peerla Chavadi (Niyaz Khana) at Darulshifa in the city.

HC issued notices to the government, GHMC, Telangana Waqf Board chief executive officer and others concerned for filing counter affidavit in four weeks on the issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order in a taken up PIL case based on a letter addressed to the High Court by local resident Syed Azgar Hussain on the subject property.

Syed Azgar stated that the alleged encroachments and demolition of the heritage building at Darulshifa is because of collusion of interested persons with the authorities concerned. The interested persons have filed a building application at GHMC town planning section, Charminagar circle, by misrepresenting the ownership and filing misconstrued information though the Ashoorkhana, including Azarkhana Zohra and a mosque, are notified Wakf institutions as published in AP Gazette in 1989 and also governed by the Nizams Trust Deeds Validation Act, 1950. He urged HC to direct respondent authorities to safeguard said Ashoorkhana. When the matter came up for hearing, the bench issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.