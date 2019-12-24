Hyderabad cab driver gets two years in jail in POCSO case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man accused of sexually harassing a student at Shamshabad in 2013, has been sentenced to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) by a fast track court for two years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Palla Srinivas Reddy. Srinivas, who was 35 years old then, intercepted the girl while she was on her way to school.

While the victim is in college now, Srinivas works as a cab driver. The victim and her friend who was accompanying her, testified against the accused, leading to his conviction. In July 2013, the victim, who was then studying in Class V was on her way to school on foot. Srinivas intercepted her, held her hand and harassed her.

As the girl raised an alarm, passers-by caught hold of Srinivas and handed him over to the police. A case under Sections 354 (a)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO )Act was registered at the RGI Airport police station and he was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand. Subsequently a chargesheet was filed.

The Court of the IX Additional District Judge, designated as the Fast Track conducted the trial and found him guilty on all counts.