Nineteen-year-old may have been shot at during farmhouse party in Hyderabad

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police sources say that Asma Begum, the 19-year-old girl, from whose back a bullet was removed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday, might have been injured during a farmhouse party. A person whom she knew, fired at her with a country-made weapon. Sources told Express that Asma was still a minor when the bullet injury incident happened.

Since then, she has been plagued by severe pain. “We found a mark of the wound on her back. Doctors have certified that the mark was left behind by a bullet that pierced her body. In a preliminary medical examination, it came to light that someone known to her had opened fire from a distance of about 19 metres,” the sources said.

The sources said that about one-and-a-half years ago, someone opened fire during a birthday party at a farmhouse in Shashtripuram in Rajendranagar. Free flowing booze may have caused the incident but the matter was hushed up, suspect police.

They believe that Asma might have been a temporary worker at the farmhouse. She is a Class VII dropout and used to assist her father in his work.

Her parents remain stoically tight-lipped. “We questioned the girl’s family members for more than eight hours today. But all of them are staying mum. Even the girl says she is not aware of any bullet injury,” police sources said.

“My daughter never told us about any injury. She used to complain frequently about back pain,” said her father Nazeer. The police who are investigating the case suspect that the gun with which the miscreant opened fire at the girl was an illegal weapon. The police have sent the bullet to the forensic laboratory for testing.