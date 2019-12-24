Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana youth held, abused by cop for using emergency number to report clash

Complainant T Shiva Krishna claims that he was taken to the police station, where the constable threatened him and slapped him.  

Published: 24th December 2019 10:39 AM

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana police are urging people to dial 100 whenever they sense an emergency, assuring them of a prompt response. But a Jeedimetla police constable’s actions would have us believe otherwise. 

The constable, identified as Koteshwar Rao, who was on night duty on Sunday, allegedly abused a youngster who dialled 100 to report a clash between two groups at Jeedimetla.

Speaking to Express, Shiva Krishna, a resident of HMT Colony, said that around 2.15 am on Sunday, he noticed two groups quarrelling. He dialled 100 and reported the same. Constable Koteshwar Rao contacted Shiva Krishna and inquired about the situation and was informed that the fight had ended. 

However, minutes later as the groups clashed again, Shiva Krishna again called up Koteshwar Rao. This angered the constable who reached the spot. He dragged Shiva Krishna into the patrol vehicle and took him to the station. 

When Shiva Krishna asked the policemen there as to what his fault done, they snatched his mobile phone.

Shiva Krishna returned home and raised a complaint on the Hawk Eye app, after which he was called again to the station for an inquiry. Jeedimetla Inspector P Ramana Reddy said they are probing the allegations.

