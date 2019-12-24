Unfenced sump on Hyderabad vehicle service centre claims four-year-old’s life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a ghastly incident, a four-year-old boy has lost his life, allegedly due to the negligence of a vehicle service centre at Medchal near Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as Chinta Anjaiah, died after falling into an uncovered sump located on the premises of Nagappa Motors, a service centre, on Sunday evening.

The boy who was playing outside his house came to the service centre area nearby and accidentally fell into the sump.

The incident was captured on the CCTV installed at an apartment near the centre. The Medchal police have registered a case of death caused due to negligence against the owners of the service centre.

According to the police, the child’s father, Kanakaraju hailing from Thoguta in Siddipet district, migrated to the city around two years ago, along with his wife Latha and children. They were settled in Athvelly village of Medchal. He has been working as a watchman in an apartment.

On Sunday evening, while they were home, Anjaiah went out to play. Though Latha noticed him playing outside and brought him back, he went out again to play.

His parents noticed that he was missing only after an hour. They immediately started searching for him. As they could not find him, they decided to approach the Medchal police and lodge a missing complaint.

As they were about to got to the police station, they got information regarding a child’s body floating in a nearby pit. When they went along with the police, they found the body of their child. During probe, the police found that Nagappa Motors had dug the one-metre-deep pit to store water used for washing vehicles. But the sump had no protective wall or fence, which resulted in the death of the toddler.