Home Cities Hyderabad

Unfenced sump on Hyderabad vehicle service centre claims four-year-old’s life

The boy who was playing outside his house came to the service centre area nearby and accidentally fell into the sump.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the 4-year-old boy playing near the sump

A video grab of the 4-year-old boy playing near the sump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a ghastly incident, a four-year-old boy has lost his life, allegedly due to the negligence of a vehicle service centre at Medchal near Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as Chinta Anjaiah, died after falling into an uncovered sump located on the premises of Nagappa Motors, a service centre, on Sunday evening.

The boy who was playing outside his house came to the service centre area nearby and accidentally fell into the sump.

The incident was captured on the CCTV installed at an apartment near the centre. The Medchal police have registered a case of death caused due to negligence against the owners of the service centre.

According to the police, the child’s father, Kanakaraju hailing from Thoguta in Siddipet district, migrated to the city around two years ago, along with his wife Latha and children. They were settled in Athvelly village of Medchal. He has been working as a watchman in an apartment.

On Sunday evening, while they were home, Anjaiah went out to play. Though Latha noticed him playing outside and brought him back, he went out again to play.

His parents noticed that he was missing only after an hour. They immediately started searching for him. As they could not find him, they decided to approach the Medchal police and lodge a missing complaint.

As they were about to got to the police station, they got information regarding a child’s body floating in a nearby pit. When they went along with the police, they found the body of their child. During probe, the police found that Nagappa Motors had dug the one-metre-deep pit to store water used for washing vehicles. But the sump had no protective wall or fence, which resulted in the death of the toddler.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderbad child accident Hyderabad child death
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp