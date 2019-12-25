40 Divyang to perform Mallakhamba feats in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 40 talented Divya Heroes, or Divyang (differently-abled people) will perform stunts ranging from Mallakhamba to wheelchair and dance stunts on December 28, Saturday, at Ravi Narayan Reddy Stadium in MLA Colony, Banjara Hills. Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organisation working towards bringing the differently able community to the mainstream society by empowering them physically, socially and economically, is organising the 16th Divyang Talent Show for the first time in the city.

Announcing this at a press conference in the city on Tuesday, NSS spokesperson Aishwarya Trivedi said that the event will also feature a fashion round in which 10 young Divya heros will walk the ramp with calipers, wheelchairs, crutches, and prostheses. “Extraordinary heros like Jagadish, Yogesh and other differently abled youth will inspire you with their ace performances,” she added.

“Our aim is to bring more and more people to connect with differently-abled by providing a platform like this and make them feel equal and included.”

Talking about their activities, she said that since 2001 in Hyderabad, the NSS has examined more than 33,769, conducted operations on 1,045 and treated 2,67,000 patients using physiotherapy. “We have distributed more than 912 artificial limbs camps, 1,368 tricycle and 912 wheelchairs”, she added. Prashant Agarwal from NSS said they will be conducting a skill development workshop too shortly in the city.