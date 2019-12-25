Home Cities Hyderabad

CCTV footage nails man who raped Hyderabad girl in Chicago

New CCTV footages have been released by University of Chicago Illinois (UIC) police which shows moments before a man strangled and raped a 19-year-old woman from Hyderabad.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New CCTV footages have been released by University of Chicago Illinois (UIC) police which shows moments before a man strangled and raped a 19-year-old woman from Hyderabad.

The footages track the accused Donald Thurman’s movements from the minute he boarded Division/Milwaukee Blue Line subway platform and alighted at the UIC-Halsted stop, where officials said Thurman spotted the victim.

The video then shows Thurman, an ex convict, walking up the ramp and walking out to the Halsted Street, from where he ventured southwards. Another footage shows the victim, whose family hails from Hyderabad, alighting from a cab at the UIC-Halsted stop. Prosecutors claim that the 19-year-old who was studying to be a doctor, was returning from an event. On Nov 23, the victim was found dead in the parking lot of University of Illinois, Chicago. Investigation found that Thurman raped her, as she had ignored his advances.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, was quoted as saying, “The defendant followed the victim and tried to talk to her again, and then the defendant cat-called her. When the victim arrived at her car, he was angry that he was being ignored. He came up behind her, grabbed  her neck from behind and put her in a choke-hold.”

Following that, he dragged her into the back seat of her car and raped her. Prosecutors claimed that Thurman admitted to the attack following his arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCTV footage of man raped Hyderabad girl Hyderabad girl rape case in Chicago
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp