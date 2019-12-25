CCTV footage nails man who raped Hyderabad girl in Chicago

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New CCTV footages have been released by University of Chicago Illinois (UIC) police which shows moments before a man strangled and raped a 19-year-old woman from Hyderabad.

The footages track the accused Donald Thurman’s movements from the minute he boarded Division/Milwaukee Blue Line subway platform and alighted at the UIC-Halsted stop, where officials said Thurman spotted the victim.

The video then shows Thurman, an ex convict, walking up the ramp and walking out to the Halsted Street, from where he ventured southwards. Another footage shows the victim, whose family hails from Hyderabad, alighting from a cab at the UIC-Halsted stop. Prosecutors claim that the 19-year-old who was studying to be a doctor, was returning from an event. On Nov 23, the victim was found dead in the parking lot of University of Illinois, Chicago. Investigation found that Thurman raped her, as she had ignored his advances.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, was quoted as saying, “The defendant followed the victim and tried to talk to her again, and then the defendant cat-called her. When the victim arrived at her car, he was angry that he was being ignored. He came up behind her, grabbed her neck from behind and put her in a choke-hold.”

Following that, he dragged her into the back seat of her car and raped her. Prosecutors claimed that Thurman admitted to the attack following his arrest.