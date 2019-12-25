Consumers should be aware of their rights: Civil Supplies Minister Kamalakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to make consumers aware of their rights and to highlight the importance of the consumer movement in the State, the National Consumer Day was celebrated in various parts of the city on Tuesday.

Stressing on the need to make people aware of their consumer rights, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar at an event in Ranga Reddy district’s ZP office, said that consumers do not get justice as they lack knowledge on rights.

“Consumers should not be at loss at any given point, and it can only happen when they know their rights,” the minister said.

Talking about the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019, he said that the new Act will provide more security to consumers.