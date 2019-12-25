GHMC chief gets special collector powers for acquisition of land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There would be no more delays in the acquisition of lands for the construction of public projects like those undertaken as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), laying of roads and nala widening, construction of flyovers, underpasses, road under bridges and road over bridges, as the State government delegated the powers of special collector to the GHMC commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar.

Chief Secretary, S K Joshi issued a letter in this regard to the GHMC commissioner on Tuesday. The move will empower the commissioner to pass awards for acquisition of lands without referring to the district collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts that falls under the GHMC’s jurisdiction.

The State Government has also transferred and delegated the powers of special collector of Outer Ring Road (ORR) under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department which in turn transferred the same to the commissioner of GHMC. The officials said that from now on, they will not have to make the rounds between collectors to procure the required lands through acquisition process.