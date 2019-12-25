Identification of ST, SC, BC voters to begin soon by Telangana State Election Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the announcement of election schedule for the 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC), Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) Department will initiate the process for identification of ST, SC, BC and women voters.

This exercise will be carried out on par with the preparation and publication of electoral rolls in the municipalities, duly taking the electoral rolls published on January 1, 2019.

Though there are no polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), it would also take similar exercise as per the given schedule.

To finalise the reservations of the wards, identification of ST, SC, BC and women voters will be taken up, duly considering the supplementary rolls and ward-wise final voters list would be prepared.

Draft publication of ward-wise electoral roll along with ST, SC, BC and women voters will be published on December 30 at Commissioner offices, RDO offices, MRO offices and a copy of which would be given to all political parties registered with the TSEC.

Filing of claims and objections of names will be on December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020. Disposal of claims and objections will be taken up on January 2 and 3.

Final list of ward-wise ST, SC, BC and women voters will be submitted to the CDMA on January 4. After completing the exercise, a detailed report will be submitted to the Election Commission for their approval.