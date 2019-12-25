Swachh Survekshan 2020 to start on January 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual Swachh Survekshan (sanitation survey) and field verification under the Greater Hyderabad limits for the year 2020 will start on January 4, 2020. The survey will be completed by January 31, ahead of the Central Government’s pan-India Swachh rankings for cities across the nation. Launched as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation at all cities and towns across the nation.

As Swachh Survekshan-2020 is all set to begin, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have decided to intensify their efforts to improve the ranking of the city and to educate the citizens on wet and dry waste segregation. In 2019, Hyderabad was ranked 35 in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.