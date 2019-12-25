UXReactor bags award for best tech service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: UXReactor, a California based Design Consulting firm with a presence in Hyderabad, has been named the winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards in 2019 in the UX category for best in class Digital Service Experience.

The award was presented to UXReactor for design work in collaboration with Tekion, a hyper-growth startup founded by the former CIO of Tesla. They were identified as one of the 40 best companies across the world for superior UX designs out of 4,300 entries worldwide.

Satyam Kantamneni, managing partner and chief experience officer at UXReactor said, “This award reinforces our belief at UXReactor to be the key catalyst of user-centric transformations.”