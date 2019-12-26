Food, music and cartoons at Necklace Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The eight-day city carnival titled ‘Pakka Hyderabad’ opened on Wednesday bringing together over 200 stalls featuring food, music, entertainment and more. The city carnival which began on Christmas and will be on till January 1, 2020, will also be big on music, said Vamsi Udayagiri, organiser. Tollywood actor Hamsa Nandini inaugurated the event.

Visitors can listen to rap, beat boxing, magic, hip-hop, music bands, retro music, guitar play, accapella across the week at the venue. Among the other highlights are roaring dinosaurs, street play and live music performances by local and national artistes.

The kid’s amusement section this year will also have an enclosure with cartoon characters such as Chhota Bheem and his friends, and Little Singham. The carnival is from 4 pm to 10 pm and ends on January 1.