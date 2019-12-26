Global music stars to be in Hyderabad for concert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Sota Résonance Festival 2020, to be held from January 2 to 5, will see 18 musicians from Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Korea, Finland, the US and the UK coming together. This Western Classical Music Festival, to be held at Westin hotel, was conceptualised by Timothy Marthand and Shruti Marthand.

The artistes taking part in the concert include the likes of Martin Helmchen, Alessandro Deljavan, Daniela Cammarano, Kobi Malkin, Rinna Elsa, Sarina Zickgraf, Yitong Guo, Alessandro Deljavan, Michele Gurdal, Riina Piirila, among others. On day 1, the concert with theme ‘Rationality’ will bring together compositions from Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

On the second day, the theme is Perception, and it will combine Schuman's Piano Quintet and the Mendelssohn Octet for Strings. The third day, with the theme Liberation, artistes will play music by Beethoven. On the fourth day, the Aspirationthemed concert will see Chopin Concerto. The event starts at 7:30 pm on the first two days, and at 4:30 pm on the third and fourth day.