Hyderabad airport ushers in ‘Green’ Santa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bringing home the concept of ‘Reduce Reuse and Recycle’, the city airport is celebrating Christmas with a difference. Right from the approach road, the airport greets the passengers and visitors with Christmas bounty. Glittering reindeers crafted in recycled materials on the rotaries dazzle at the backdrop of mesmerising strobe lights in the nip of the festive nights.

And a giant 25-foot Santa blesses ‘Bon Voyage’ to the passengers at the departure ramp of the domestic terminal. The decorations are made up of reusable PVC pipes, plant and tree branches, rubber tube ABD tyres, gunny bags, bamboo, cane, paper cones and reusable plastic.