Loan application rejected but man gets EMI alert

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old employee named Buddha Reddy lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police regarding misuse of his documents for obtaining a bank loan. The complaint was forwarded to the cyber crime police. Reddy tweeted to the police stating that he had given his documents including his photo to a bank executive for a loan in 2017.

His loan application was rejected by the bank. However, a few months later he received a call from another bank and was informed that his EMIs were pending and that he needed to pay them immediately.

After verification, he found that unknown persons had obtained loan from Zest Money by submitting his documents and photo that were given to an executive a few years ago.