National Green Tribunal asks for report on Hussainsagar works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone has directed the Telangana government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to submit a status report, on the present status of water quality of the Hussainsagar lake and the nature of works taken up so far. The next date of hearing has been set for January 22, 2020.

The direction was issued by the NGT in a case pertaining to restoration of Hussainsagar filed in 2015 when the state government had dismantled a historic weir and had plans of de-watering the lake, specifically against an expert committee report submitted as part of the case.

While the case was being heard and some interim orders were passed, the hearing came to a halt as the NGT Southern Zone judges retired and the bench went vacant close to two years back. As the NGT Southern Zone started functioning this month with appointment of new judges, the Hussainsagar case came up for hearing and the NGT issued directions when the case came up for hearing on Dec 12.