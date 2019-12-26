Re-postmortem report of four accused in Disha rape in 15 days 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIIMS team will take at least 15 more days to submit the final report to the Telangana High Court, on the second post-mortem of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case. Speaking to Express on Wednesday, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensics Department at AIIMS, New Delhi, said, “We will require at least 15 more days to come to a conclusion.”

However, sources from Gandhi Hospital said that the internal organs of the bodies had decomposed up to 50 per cent when the second post-mortem was conducted. “There were four cases of fire arm missile injury in the case which require deliberation, to understand with the FIR,” said Dr Gupta.